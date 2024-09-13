Please let us to turn it off. I don't use notes, i don't use calendar, i don't use translator (Vivaldi's is like Prompt 1998). For all of these i use Proton services. And if i need to translate, i have DeepL or Google. I'm okay to send them my data. I don't need in my context menu these inconvenient items. I really frustrated to have 2 "translate" and "note" and "append to note" in my context menu. I hate it. I have no idea why you force me to use your translator that is the worst i've ever seen. And UI of google's popup is really more convenient than Vivaldi's half of my screen.

Just add some flags to let us turn these sevices off. Save our nerves and phone's RAM.