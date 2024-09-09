@beejay30 said in Inbox Folder Not Available:

Why is "Inbox" not one of the default folders seen in the mail panel?

⋮

Likely because an Inbox view would provide little to no value over the existing views, i.e. Unread, Received views.

⋮

How can I get "Inbox" to appear here?

⋮

Such a feature does not exist and the existing request for this received little support, see Add "Inbox" to "All Messages" | Vivaldi Forum

⋮

I get that the "received" and "unread" together amounts to the same thing, but it's honestly confusing!!

⋮

Understandable given Vivaldi are introducing concept not seen in other clients (AFAICS)