No https access
greetings,
Recently I;m getting strange behavior on many https sites. Previously if a https site was loaded, I may get the usual confirmation screen where I could accept and continue. Now thtt confirmation screen does has the advanced button as usual but clicking it does nothing making that site unavailable. If I open that site in a different browser like opera, there's no issue.
What is the problem? BElow is the output:
Your connection is not private Attackers might be trying to steal your information from apkmb.com (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more about this warning net::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID This server could not prove that it is apkmb.com; its security certificate is not trusted by your computer's operating system. This may be caused by a misconfiguration or an attacker intercepting your connection. Proceed to apkmb.com (unsafe)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iomari
https://apkmb.comloads without any SSL issue.
Perhaps one of the 4 server IPs have a issue with certificate.
Oo you use a antivirus software or Proxy or VPN which cans SSL and breaks certificate.
Tests on SSL validity:
https://www.immuniweb.com/ssl/apkmb.com/fuNwVQP3/
https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=apkmb.com
As stated, the same site that doesn't open in vivaldi opens in other browsers.
As I'm writing this, https://imdb.com is not opening.
net::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID
@iomari said in No https access:
Loads for me on 6.9.3447.41 / Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@iomari If you use Quote then add a empty line before you add your answer. So not all becomes a blockquote.
@iomari said in No https access:
net::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID
What do you see if you click on the text net::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID of error page, what is shown?
Post here.
@DoctorG I've seen the issue. I just starting using an ISP for my internet. It's was their dns settings causing the issue. I reverted back to the usual 8.8.8.8, 8.8.4.4 and all is good now.