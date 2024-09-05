When Vivaldi started out its motto seemed to be to include many extensions as functions so we don't have to have plenty of extensions.

There is one extension that I would love you to include in Vivaldi, it works perfectly, however Google says it will go away soon?

It is open source and is called Cookie Profile Switcher. Hopefully it could be easily adapted by you and can be found here

Your most requested functions are containers and workspaces with Profiles, which Vivaldi maintain is too much work in the backend, well perhaps this could be a simple workable solution until something with more bells and whistles comes along. It would certainly push other browsers like arc completely out of the picture.

Their description

"How it Works

The extension at it's core is fairly simple. It takes advantage of Google Chrome Extension's cookie & storage APIs. When a new profile is created, the profile name is stored in Google Chrome's local storage. Then when you switch to another profile, the cookie data for the website on the active tab is saved to the previous profile; And the cookie data from the local storage is loaded into the cookie store, effectively swapping the cookies."

Anyway that's my contribution hope it helps and works out well.