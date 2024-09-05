Using Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux Mint 21.3.

When using the Show Saved Cookies function in the settings if I delete a cookie via the keyboard (eg click on cookie and press delete key on keyboard) the focus will jump ahead 2 cookies.

Steps to reproduce:

Go into Settings, Privacy & Security, Show Saved Cookies.

Click on a cookie and press Delete on the keyboard to delete the cookie.

Expected behaviour:

The cookie should be deleted and the focus should be on the next cookie. Eg if there were three cookies (called cookie1, cookie2, cookie3) then clicking on cookie1 and pressing Delete should cause cookie2 to receive the focus. This would allow the user to press Delete several times to delete several cookies in a row.

Actual behaviour:

The cookie is deleted and the focus moves to the next cookie + 1. Eg if there were three cookies (called cookie1, cookie2, cookie3) then clicking on cookie1 and pressing Delete causes cookie3 to receive the focus.

Previous versions of Vivaldi used to work as expected.

I submitted a bug report (VB-106956) back on May 31st but after several releases this still hasn't been fixed. Is there any way to see if this bug report is still awaiting action?