Sync Tab Stacks in Clear Structure from Mobile to Desktop, Desktop to Mobile
Following a new desktop feature, which shows Synced Tabs in a Clear Structure, I thought I would be able to see my Stacked Tabs on Vivaldi for Android on my Desktop Vivaldi in a clear structure in the Window Panel, unfortunately that was not the case and only works for desktop to desktop.
Please can we see Stacked Tabs on Vivaldi Mobile on Vivaldi Desktop in a clear structure way, and vice versa, Please.
Yeah, that would be nice.