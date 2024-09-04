V6.9 | "Unknown folder" error
Since updating to 6.9, the mailbox keeps saying unknown error repeatedly:
10:08:04.286 error [Mail - imap, (redacted)] unknown folder
10:08:06.667 error [Mail - imap, (redacted)] unknown folder
10:08:09.090 error [Mail - imap, (redacted)] unknown folder
10:08:11.537 error [Mail - imap, (redacted)] unknown folder
10:08:13.959 error [Mail - imap, (redacted)] unknown folder
I do not know what "unknown folder" is referenced, and it only occurs after updating. Removing the account and re-adding it does not resolve this.
Hi,
This seems related to this other issue:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100605/v-6-9-mailbox-doesn-t-exist
Try Rebuilding the IndexDB
@noahstreller
Hi, this happen for some mail providers, I guess you use Yahoo or Outlook?
You can check your mail with the web client and compare the folders with Vivaldi mail.
Create missing folders in Vivaldi.
Before you check this can maybe help:
noahstreller
Thanks for your answers, I have already tried these solutions prior to creating this thread. They do not resolve my issue. Besides, all folders match on the web client and Vivaldi.
@noahstreller
Which mail provider do you use?
@noahstreller said in V6.9 | "Unknown folder" error:
Apart of the eMail provider,
What Login setup?
- OAuth
- AppPassword
On the other side,
Please,
When posting, indicate which steps have you already done to try to fix the problems.
Thank you
@mib2berlin I use GMX with the affected account
noahstreller
@Zalex108 I am using an App-Password for the login setup.
I have attempted:
- Check for mail
- Rebuild mail search database
- Rerun Filter for Folder (on all folders, including "root folder")
- Resync account with server
- Resync folder with server (on all folders)
- Rerun Threading (on Inbox folder as I don't know what is it for)
- Compared folders in Vivaldi mail with the folders on the web client (all match)
- Removed mail account and re-added it
@noahstreller
I can check it later this week on a friends PC, she is using GMX, too.
Cheers, mib
I have some gmx accounts but haven't run into the issue so far (I think... I don't check those accounts too often. Will try in the coming days)
EDIT @noahstreller please see my post in the other thread about creating a mail log (after enabling IMAP logging in the normal mail settings)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100605/v-6-9-mailbox-doesn-t-exist/39?_=1725451278712
-
Turns out to be an user error on my part. Apparently while creating the folders in the web client, I didnt add missing whitespace that was present in Vivaldi Mail. Thanks for all of your efforts.
Would be great tho if the error was more descriptive , eg. showing the affected folder name