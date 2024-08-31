"Mailbox doesn't exist: Templates"

The last few times I've tried to access my email through Vivaldi, nothing has come through. At the bottom of the Mail column (All Messages, -Unread, -Received, etc) I see one of two messages:

Mail not fetched Mailbox doesn't exist: Templates

I have several email providers: Runbox, Comcast, Yahoo, Vivaldi.net. I went onto each server and could read the mail directly off the Web. I didn't notice anything unusual on any of the servers. But none of the mail on any of these servers made it down to the Vivaldi inbox.

Anybody know why this is happening?

And what does "Mailbox doesn't exist: Templates" mean anyway? I never heard of templates in relation to mailboxes.

This is Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37, Windows 10 up to date as of 7 hours ago.

Thanks for any suggestions or advice.