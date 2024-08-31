V 6.9 | Mailbox Doesn't Exist
mourningdoves
"Mailbox doesn't exist: Templates"
The last few times I've tried to access my email through Vivaldi, nothing has come through. At the bottom of the Mail column (All Messages, -Unread, -Received, etc) I see one of two messages:
- Mail not fetched
- Mailbox doesn't exist: Templates
I have several email providers: Runbox, Comcast, Yahoo, Vivaldi.net. I went onto each server and could read the mail directly off the Web. I didn't notice anything unusual on any of the servers. But none of the mail on any of these servers made it down to the Vivaldi inbox.
Anybody know why this is happening?
And what does "Mailbox doesn't exist: Templates" mean anyway? I never heard of templates in relation to mailboxes.
This is Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37, Windows 10 up to date as of 7 hours ago.
Thanks for any suggestions or advice.
mourningdoves
Brief update:
I was able to send an email. Or at least Vivaldi's notification told me I did. I copied myself, and that never came through.
There was an update to 6.9.3447.37; it made a new folder at 10:37 AM (that's nine hours ago), /AppData/Local/Vivaldi/Application/6.9.3447.37. I think I got some mail after that, but I'm not sure if that was before or after the update; I didn't pay attention at the time. I can't find any log files in the /Local/Vivaldi territory.
I have the same problem. Vivaldi cannot connect to the server of my mail provider. I checked the setting of the account and the settings have all the green mark of Vivaldi.
The log-file is empty
Operating System: Linux Ubuntu
Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
GoustiFruit
Same problem here :
Mailbox doesn't exist: Archive (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
I'm experiencing a very similar problem since upgrading to 6.9
Mailbox doesn't exist: INBOX.Later (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
To be precise: the problem didn't arise immediately after the upgrade, which I did yesterday. It appeared this morning, when i fired Vivaldi up for the second time.
I'm sure is not a case of mailbox configuration issue, because I can access the same mailbox via an alternative webmail interface with the same account data.
yojimbo274064400
Either use the email account's webmail client or another email client to confirm the folder Templates exists. If it does not then create the folder Templates and return to Vivaldi to see if issue there still persists.
@yojimbo274064400 In my case, Vivaldi is searching the folder INBOX.SPAM.
The inbox contains a SPAM folder. The folder INBOX.SPAM didn't exist, and I tried to create this folder via webmail. Unfortunately, it's not possible to create a folder with a dot (INBOX**.**SPAM) only underline (INBOX_SPAM) is accepted. The problem still exists.
yojimbo274064400
The separator character used between folders is specified by the IMAP server and can be either a “.” or “/”; in your case it is former.
Do you already have a sub-folder named SPAM under INBOX?
GoustiFruit
How to know which account is problematic ? I have linked several mail accounts (2x gmail and 1x infomaniak).
Apparently I solved the problem.
Mail was continuously complaining about the absence of some folders in the mailbox: first INBOX.Later, then INBOX.Blocked and INBOX.Archive
The error messages said "Mailbox doesn't exist" but they were only the folders.
I logged into the account by a webmail and created the folders that weren't there, then the problem gone away.
I don't know why the problem was apparent only now, in fact those folder were never there. Maybe they were automatically put into the account by the last upgrade. If so I suggest not to put some new mandatory defaults without previous advice.
The problem would have been also solved simply unsubscribing from those folders (right-click on the folder entry in the account tree -> Unsubscribe), but that action didn't have any effect if the folder was not in place.
Somebody from Vivaldi team should clarify this issue, because is not easy to understand what to do for a non-technical-savvy users and having an alternative access to a mail account is not always the case.
Hope this help,
Mirco
Yes, there is a folder, but the spelling is not SPAM with capital letters it's Spam
Stephan_63
See my post please: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/776084 your solution will not work for me
email account configuration can be very tricky and obscure, especially because every mail client has its own way of doing it.
My advice is to look for help from your email provider.
Mirco
Thanks for this hint.
In parallel, Thunderbird is installed on my system and I don't have problems with that. I assume this is a Vivaldi problem.
@Stephan_63 did you check if it works in a new profile?
I'm asking because a person I know had some issues after the upgrade to 6.9 related to the fixed bug below, even if it just made emails appear in the wrong IMAP folder, which seems less problematic than what you describe.
[Mail] Uses IMAP /Sent folder when it should use the special \Sent folder (VB-107519)
The core of that issue was that Vivaldi didn't recognize a folder called "gesendet" (German for sent) as the sent folder. Now I can imagine that "Templates" may be a synonym for "Drafts", and that there is some relationship (but that's just a hunch and I might be very much wrong)
Testing in a new profile can show if we are dealing with a fundamental issue or a profile issue.
I tested it. With the new profile, same problem
-
Thanks for this hint.
In parallel, Thunderbird is installed on my system and I don't have problems with that. I assume this is a Vivaldi problem.
This a good clue that Vivaldi Mail client is doing something too rigidly or plain wrong. Indeed, I think my solution of creating folders on the server side to let Vivaldi non complaining is not the best one.
Mirco
yojimbo274064400
Yes, there is a folder, but the spelling is not SPAM with capital letters it's Spam
Try create a folder name SPAM to see if issue persist
Hi,
Had the same on one profile, just ran the Rebuild Index and apparently fixed.
Restarted a couple of times without warnings.
Hi
How can I start a rebuild index?