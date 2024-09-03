@Pathduck said in Will the Vivaldi Ad Blocker be able to block elements?:

But it's not that hard to do.

Sure, it's not "that hard to do", but I feels as though this misses the point. Using the dev tools to write your own filters can potentially be quite time consuming. And not to mention that if you want to create an effective blocklist file, you should really be using a filter syntax documentation, especially if you've never written your own filters before.

Element pickers vastly simplify that process, so I very much hope that the Vivaldi eventually comes around to implementing such a feature.

For those unaware, here is the feature request for implementing an element picker in Vivaldi:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100134/ad-blocker-element-picker-like-ubo-and-brave-s

In addition, there's also this feature request (by me) to have a built-in user blocklist in Vivaldi that is can be synced by Vivaldi:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79458/add-a-built-in-user-blocklist