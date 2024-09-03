Will the Vivaldi Ad Blocker be able to block elements?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I am used to blocking elements with uBlock Origin. Can this function also be built into the Vivaldi Adblocker?
@stardepp`, I think it can be implemented in the future, meanwhile I use the WebEraser script as workarround. It's somewhat outdated but works flawless.
Erase parts of any webpage --annoyances, logos, ads, images, etc., permanently with just, Ctrl + Left-Click.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Element blocking already works in Vivaldi, you just need to use the Developer Tools to figure out the selectors and add them to a custom blocklist file. But it's not that hard to do.
@Pathduck
Thanks for the good tip.
Or using Stylus:
.card a[href*="#"], .vjs-poster[background-image*="video"], .art-container a[href*="ruso"], .headline.width_full.hl h3 a[href*="zelensky"], .minimal-nav:has(a[href*="futbol"]), .separador:has(a[href*="explicador"]), p[class="m-bot-5"], .spm, .separador, .hr-divider, section.mb1.col.col-12, #disque, section.bottom-mainy, .magazine, .video-box, .n-card, footer.main-footer, aside, [class="btn btn-main"], [class="subgrid | p-relative x-xl-9 border-none colgar-botines m-bot-30 "], [class*= "bann"], [class*= "branded"], [class*= "magazine"], [class*= "suscriptor"], [class*= "story_links"], [class*= "social"], [id*= "commentsLine"], [id*= "ads"], span.tag {display: none !important; }
@barbudo2005
I don't quite understand, enter into the console like this?
barbudo2005
You can block elements using the Stylus extension with a code like the one I showed.
If you use Stylus (or use the Dev tools) and you want to convert it to a list of filters you would have to add to the beginning of each selector the domain:
From this:
footer.main-footer
To this:
leerhacecrecer.com##footer.main-footer
Perhaps there is already an automatic way to convert a long Stylus list into a filter list for a certain domain.
@Pathduck said in Will the Vivaldi Ad Blocker be able to block elements?:
But it's not that hard to do.
Sure, it's not "that hard to do", but I feels as though this misses the point. Using the dev tools to write your own filters can potentially be quite time consuming. And not to mention that if you want to create an effective blocklist file, you should really be using a filter syntax documentation, especially if you've never written your own filters before.
Element pickers vastly simplify that process, so I very much hope that the Vivaldi eventually comes around to implementing such a feature.
For those unaware, here is the feature request for implementing an element picker in Vivaldi:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100134/ad-blocker-element-picker-like-ubo-and-brave-s
In addition, there's also this feature request (by me) to have a built-in user blocklist in Vivaldi that is can be synced by Vivaldi:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79458/add-a-built-in-user-blocklist
I am currently testing the SSuite Netsurf, it is a fairly simple but tremendously fast browser, but it has a built-in adblocker and also has an adblocker for YouTube that is fantastic, 0,00 ads, it is not detected by the algorithm. Maybe it will be interesting to take a look. t can be downloaded as ZIP
NetSurfer Extension V.3 Library (Well, at the momente the only item in the library)
@barbudo2005
Thanks for the description.
With this from Adguard (MV3 Beta) the team will have no choice but to include it:
stardepp Translator Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@stardepp said in Will the Vivaldi Ad Blocker be able to block elements?:
I am sure they can, and i remember such was planned, but when this will be added, id do not know → just have a look in
Easily solved. Nothing to worry about.
If you use uBO apply the registry policy and you will have it until June 2025.
If in July 2025 there is no element picker in Vivaldi, then you use Adguard MV3.
You can also import your list so you don't lose anything.