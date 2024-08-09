As MV3 starts to hit down the Chromium stack, and we are on the verge of losing uBlock Origin it would be nice to have some of the features that are currently missing in Vivaldi's built-in ad blocker added.

One of the biggest for me and I know many out there is the ability to use an element picker to block specific elements or ads that are not always caught by the built-in list or even imported lists.

On uBO and Brave you can simply right-click, select Block Element, and then choose what you want to block. It saves it as a custom filter.

If this is already planned or been posted, I apologize as I did not see it.