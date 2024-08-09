Ad Blocker Element picker like uBO and Brave's
As MV3 starts to hit down the Chromium stack, and we are on the verge of losing uBlock Origin it would be nice to have some of the features that are currently missing in Vivaldi's built-in ad blocker added.
One of the biggest for me and I know many out there is the ability to use an element picker to block specific elements or ads that are not always caught by the built-in list or even imported lists.
On uBO and Brave you can simply right-click, select Block Element, and then choose what you want to block. It saves it as a custom filter.
If this is already planned or been posted, I apologize as I did not see it.
mib2berlin
@Cretec
Hi, there is a blog post about and a big thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98631/manifest-v3-update-vivaldi-is-future-proofed-with-its-built-in-functionality?page=1
A user recommended AdGuard MV3 Beta at the end of the thread and a quick test was fine, it has an Block Element feature.
@mib2berlin
Thanks, I had totally missed that. Would love to see it baked into the core ad blocker. I had tried Adguard MV3 beta, but it did not have that feature when I checked. I will certainly check again.
@Cretec, I use the Vivaldi blocker, apart of this I use an Userscript manager (I use LibertyBear (Violentmonkey fork), but you can use any other from the store) with these scripts:
WebEraser, which permits to delete objects in the page, until the Vivaldi blocker lacks this feature
Youtube Embed Redirect, redirect YouTube links, reloading a YT video or open it in a new tab to it's embedded mode, so you can watch it without any ads or nags.
With this and the Vivaldi blocker I'm well covered
Hi catweazle. Since Violentmonkey hasn't released yet a MV3 version I tried LibertyBear.
I installed it from
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/libertybear/coinegbkpholhpicoglgamehmcogoagj
It seems to be MV2 and not MV3 (I checked the manifest) and its latest update on the store was on Sep 2021, so this version is 3 years old and can't be MV3 compatible.
Have I installed the correct version? Are you sure LibertyBear is MV3 compatible?
I tried Tampermonkey too, Tampermonkey is MV3 compatible and works as expected when you enable dev but I would like to avoid Tampermonkey for various reasons.
@electryon, yes, they are somewhat outdated, but they works still as they should. Because of this, I think an inbuild Userscript Manager is a good aproach for Vivaldi to turn more independent from the Chrome Store.
Well, Tampermonkey is an option, but it's proprietary soft and not FOSS like LibertyBear, Violentmonkey or Greasymonkey are.
Just curious how many of the add-ons will work once MV3 gets in full effect. That is why I would love to see them add it to the built-in so that it would be essentially MV3 proof. I don't like Brave, so not want to go that route and while I use Firefox in addition to Vivaldi, it would be nice to stay in Vivaldi versus feeling the need to switch over.
Thank you for your reply. I was wondering if there is a LibertyBear not available in the store that it is MV3 compatible.
Thank you for the information about the current LibertyBear status, most likely they will make a LibertyBear MV3 version when tophf releases the Violemonkey MV3 version.
@electryon, anyway I don't think that Mv3 will change much in a simple Userscript Manager. It is a simple app of a few KB, in essence just a container for the scripts you put in and these are outside the influence of Google.