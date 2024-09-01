Light/Dark Mode setting for individual sites
I use mostly light mode in Vivaldi, but not always, and welcome the website appearance setting for Light/Dark modes. I would like to be able to adjust it on a per site basis since the all or nothing approach is inadequate. Having to head into settings to adjust the setting for one site is tedious.
barbudo2005
Use extension Dark Reader:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
Change to the versión 5 UI :
I've used Dark Reader for years. However, it will break some websites and it can be a nuisance to deal with settings. I use it mostly to render dark sites light and also for the font settings. But the font settings break some websites and also prevent some pictures from loading. Vivaldi's appearance settings do a great job of eliminating dark websites. If you could set specific sites light or dark it would be great. I found a good extension for fonts and turned off Dark Reader. So far, so good.
I've also been having issues with webpages not loading or taking a long time to load in Vivaldi. I use a MacBook pro and MacBook Air. After much trial and error, (very much trial and error) I've come to realize that it's the font settings in Dark Reader that is interfering with Vivaldi on my Macs. I don't think it's an issue on my Windows machines. I don't use them much anymore. I've been on my MacBook Pro all day today and have had no issues with Dark Reader turned off.