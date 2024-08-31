youtube pages freezes, then reverts to blank pages with icon in center
vivaldi is default browser. Several times a day now, at increasing frequency, when scrolling youtube home page, the cursor freezes. Will do nothing on youtube home page. After a minute or so, new blank page appears with some unintelligible icon on it. Can't tell if the icon is from youtube or vivaldi.
Cursor and all works on other tabs. I can delete the youtube tab and move to other tabs with no problem. I can start new youtube tab and all is well until it happens again.
I have not verified whether the same issue occurs using firefox. I am trying to see if this issue is from vivaldi or youtube. If others are getting freezing of the youtube homepage followed by strange icon on vivaldi, would appreciate knowing.
Will also post this on some youtube site to see if they have noticed this.
thanks, tom kosvic
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tckosvic Moe information, please
- Which Linux version?
- Which Desktop Environment?
- X11 or Wayland?
- Which GPU? Do you have tow GPUs (internal/external)?
- Which GPU drivers?
- Which Vivaldi version?
- How had you installed Vivaldi?
- Had you started from shell without extensions
vivaldi --disable-extensions
- Had you started from shell without Hardware acceleration
vivaldi --disable-gpu
More info:
Which Linux version? openSUSE leap 15.6
Which Desktop Environment? homebuilt pc, i7 intel, 32gig memory, mate DE
X11 or Wayland? x11
Which GPU? Do you have tow GPUs (internal/external)?NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Which GPU drivers?nvidia proprietary driver 550
Which Vivaldi version? 6.8.3381.57 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
How had you installed Vivaldi? vivaldi repo
Had you started from shell without extensions --no
Had you started from shell without Hardware acceleration --no
Using vivaldi w/o this problem for couple of years. No recent major changes
@tckosvic Let me guess, the icon looks like a little sign with a dead bird on it. That indicates a page crash.
-
I think your description is accurate. I am terrible with graphical icons: even in the car.
Is it from youtube or vivaldi?
thanks
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tckosvic Tab crashes can happen by extensions or Vivaldi issues with GPU or low ressources.
Fo extensions try:
Remove all extensions
Add extension
Reload Youtube tab
Check if "Dead Bird" tab happens
Add next extension
Reload Youtube tab
Check if "Dead Bird" tab happens
And so on, until dead bird happens, the you caught the extension causing the crash
The dead bird is occurring sporadically. I understand the elimination process you are describing.
Will take a while to work through all the extensions.
In the meantime, I would like to hear if others are seeing this.
thanks, tom kosvic
mib2berlin
@tckosvic
Hi, I never had a dead bird on Opensuse Linux open a Youtube tab.
You can test extensions to keep all from loading at start before you disable one for one.
Start Vivaldi with
vivaldi --disable-extensionsin a terminal.
If the bird is gone then start Vivaldi without the switch and disable 50% of your extension, test, if it work it is one of the other 50%.
Disable 50% of the other extensions and so forth.
Always restart Vivaldi before you test.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@Rohan77
Hi, no issues here on Opensuse Linux with Vivaldi or other browsers. YT Vanced is an Android app or exists an extension?
Did you tried start without extensions?
Check this in a Guest Profile.
Cheers, mib
@Rohan77 , I started this thread after seeing what you also reported.
It is important to finding a cause/solution that you see this on other browsers and not just on vivaldi.
This fact eliminates browsers and extensions and says it is a youtube problem.
What linux OS are you using?
tom kosvic