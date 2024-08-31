vivaldi is default browser. Several times a day now, at increasing frequency, when scrolling youtube home page, the cursor freezes. Will do nothing on youtube home page. After a minute or so, new blank page appears with some unintelligible icon on it. Can't tell if the icon is from youtube or vivaldi.

Cursor and all works on other tabs. I can delete the youtube tab and move to other tabs with no problem. I can start new youtube tab and all is well until it happens again.

I have not verified whether the same issue occurs using firefox. I am trying to see if this issue is from vivaldi or youtube. If others are getting freezing of the youtube homepage followed by strange icon on vivaldi, would appreciate knowing.

Will also post this on some youtube site to see if they have noticed this.

thanks, tom kosvic