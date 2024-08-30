Allow space in search engine nickname
-
For the love of all that is living; please allow the use of putting a space before the nickname of the search OR have a checkbox for custom searches that causes nicknames to not be used unless a space is put before the words
e.g. to use thesaurus website with nickname t, one would have to write " t sadist", notice the space before t.
so many times as I go to search for something that begins with a single letter, bam, I am taken to one of my custom search sites because for whatever reason I am not allowed to put a space before my "custom" search.
(mod edit: title)
-
why a space? can't you just use the search engine shortcut? for example to search with google I would do "g t sadist"
-
yojimbo274064400
Vivaldi already supports the reverse of what you want, i.e. enter
Spacecharacter to search for the text following.
FWIW to accommodate this request would require Vivaldi breaking existing functionality to distinguish a search engine alias from text so I cannot see this request being adopted.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@yojimbo274064400
A simple checkbox and an if statement, tada.
-
Not to mention you can already search in the address bar without the space.
-
yojimbo274064400
Have you considered working around the issue by prefixing existing search aliases with character you are unlikely to use, like
Full Stop/
Periodcharacter. For example typing:
-
.t cellwould use thesaurus site to search for synonyms and related words for cell
-
t cellwould use default search engine with search term t cell
-
-
@yojimbo274064400
I like the way you think; but my hand, and I assume many others instantly puts my thumb on the space bar when it is placed on the keyboard, and it is much more intuitive to be able to have the function I described.
I am at a loss for why there is so much opposition against the idea, esp. considering it would be a choice, not a mandated limitation of functionality; the very issue at hand.
The most customizable browser, with set unneccesary limitations.
-
yojimbo274064400
@Xium, it is early days so hopefully others will comment on the suggested feature and show their support by up-voting it.
-
@yojimbo274064400
Time will tell, feels like this limitation affects a minute population.
-
Dgmeinsider1
@Xium said in Allow space in search engine nickname:
For the love of all that is living; please allow the use of putting a space before the nickname of the search OR have a checkbox for custom searches that causes nicknames to not be used unless a space is put before the words
e.g. to use thesaurus website with nickname t, one would have to write " t sadist", notice the space before t.
so many times as I go to search for something that begins with a single letter, bam, I am taken to one of my custom search sites because for whatever reason I am not allowed to put a space before my "custom" search.
(mod edit: title)
It would be incredibly helpful to implement the option of placing a space before a nickname in custom searches or providing a checkbox that disables nicknames unless a space is used. This change would prevent unintended redirects to custom search sites when typing a query that starts with a single letter, significantly improving the user experience by allowing more flexibility and reducing frustration.