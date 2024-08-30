For the love of all that is living; please allow the use of putting a space before the nickname of the search OR have a checkbox for custom searches that causes nicknames to not be used unless a space is put before the words

e.g. to use thesaurus website with nickname t, one would have to write " t sadist", notice the space before t.

so many times as I go to search for something that begins with a single letter, bam, I am taken to one of my custom search sites because for whatever reason I am not allowed to put a space before my "custom" search.

