Webs allowing to share on mastodon sometimes have a link which allows to open a new tab in Vivaldi to toot, for example

https://social.vivaldi.net/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvivaldi.com%2Fblog%2Fvivaldi-now-available-windows-on-arm%2F&text=Vivaldi now available on next-generation Windows PCs, including Copilot+ and Snapdragon

However, on other sites, the link makes vivaldi to prompt a dialog box asking 'Open xdg-open?', which if accepted through 'Open xdg-open' outputs another dialog box with 'Failed to open URI'. The last one may be due to that I do not have installed any desktop app client for mastodon.

For example:

web+mastodon://share?text=Welcome%20to%20our%20new%20website:%20%22Turn%20on%20Privacy%22%20https%3A%2F%2Ftuta.com%2Fblog%2Flaunch-new-website.html

So the question is, could vivaldi have the same behaviour with both classes of links? either opening a new tab as with the first link or, maybe even better, opening the new post in the mastodon web panel.

Thanks!