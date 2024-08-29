Opening `web+mastodon://share` links causes Vivaldi to prompt for xdg-open
Webs allowing to share on mastodon sometimes have a link which allows to open a new tab in Vivaldi to toot, for example
https://social.vivaldi.net/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvivaldi.com%2Fblog%2Fvivaldi-now-available-windows-on-arm%2F&text=Vivaldi now available on next-generation Windows PCs, including Copilot+ and Snapdragon
However, on other sites, the link makes vivaldi to prompt a dialog box asking 'Open xdg-open?', which if accepted through 'Open xdg-open' outputs another dialog box with 'Failed to open URI'. The last one may be due to that I do not have installed any desktop app client for mastodon.
For example:
web+mastodon://share?text=Welcome%20to%20our%20new%20website:%20%22Turn%20on%20Privacy%22%20https%3A%2F%2Ftuta.com%2Fblog%2Flaunch-new-website.html
So the question is, could vivaldi have the same behaviour with both classes of links? either opening a new tab as with the first link or, maybe even better, opening the new post in the mastodon web panel.
Thanks!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@IGVazquez Vivaldi can not open unknown schemes and shows xdg-open.
Does this link open in Chromium 128?
@DoctorG If I try in Chromium 128 it is send to the default browser (DDG) and so the output is https://duckduckgo.com/?q=web%2Bmastodon%3A%2F%2Fshare%3Ftext%3DWelcome%2520to%2520our%2520new%2520website%3A%2520%2522Turn%2520on%2520Privacy%2522%2520https%253A%252F%252Ftuta.com%252Fblog%252Flaunch-new-website.html&ia=answer
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@IGVazquez Then Chromium can not handle it and redirects you to a search.
Can you show me a mastodon post with such link?
Which link? I didn't see any toot sharing that webpage with the output it should produce. Do you suggest that sharing through
web+mastodon://share?text=...
is incorrect?