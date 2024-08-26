TypeError:Failed to fetch
-
hello, i'm on Fedora 40 , i really like Vivaldi browser and would love to use it as GUI for Comfyui ( IA image generative software) as i do with Chrome , thing is when i want to Click and Drop an image from a Nautilus page to my Vivaldi window which is running ComfyUI on a Load Image Node i'm always facing this error which make Vivaldi difficult to use !
Any help will be greatly appreciated...
-
-
@Tluche As i do not have your JavaScript/local server environment, i can not test.
When you drag the image to Vivaldi, tell what errors appear in Devtools (see Tools → Developer Tools → Console)?
-
Hello, Is it what you asked for ?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Tluche Seems your server dos not work with HTTP/2 or Quic protocol. I co not know, why.
Perhaps a security tool (firewall, antivirus) on your system?
And, please, check internal page
vivaldi://flagsand reset them.
-
hello no firewall or antivirus and it does work with Chrome on the same system , just prefer Vivaldi , i did reset all flags but still the same .
i faced the same pb 2 months ago that'as why i gave up on Vivaldi even if i prefer it to Chrome
-
@Tluche Perhaps this might help:
- Insecure origins treated as secure
Open
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
Add
http://127.0.0.1/in text field
Set to
Enabledat right
Close internal page
- Allow invalid certificates for resources loaded from localhost.
Open
vivaldi://flags/#allow-insecure-localhost
Set to
Enabled
Close internal page
- Restart Vivaldi
- on 127.0.0.1 page disable Vivaldi Blocker (click shield in address field)
- Force reload of page you use with Ctrl+Shift+R
- Insecure origins treated as secure
-
Did everything but still same error , thanks a lot for your reactivity and concern
-
@Tluche looking at your posted screenshot, i think the upload API does only work with HTTPS (SSL) or your configuration for the API server is wrong.
You have sent a
POST http://127.0.0.1:8188/api/upload/image
and the server replies need of HTTP/2 or Quic protocol.