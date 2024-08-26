Multi-Account Logins
Ditendra08
Hello Vivaldi devs,
If you develop such feature for Vivaldi like multi-account logins, I give you my pinkie promise that I will switch to your browser and never look back . This is the only thing that prevents me from switching to your browser.
To explain you better what I want is something like this: Able to login with different credentials for a same website in each tab and let us customize tabs like let us ability to give them colors. Such feature exists at this moment only on FireFox browser and only as an extension. It is developed by Mozilla Firefox itself and it's called Multi-Account Containers. Here's the link for more details.
Please make this happen devs and I'm ready to completely switch to your browser and make it my default browser both in desktop and phone.
mib2berlin
@Ditendra08
Hi, this is a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25289/multi-account-containers?page=1
One of the most voted requests of all time, still only tagged as NICE TO HAVE.
I am not aware of a free Chrome extension doing this.
Cheers, mib
You can use profiles for that. However each profile should be in different window. (I hope they add taskbar icon support - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100489/please-include-windows-task-bar-icon-change-in-theme-editor-for-multiple-environment-use).
I'd say that having "profiled" tab stacks so that given tab stack is running under given profile seems like possible improvement, however sessions done in exactly the same way as in Firefox are impossible due to engine differences.
For me, using different themes with different profiles really makes it much easier.
Extensions I use are:
AWS Compass (tab ordering by regions)
AWS Peacock Management Console (coloring header/footer in AWS Management console) I have all 60+ accounts color coded.
AWS Quick Search
AWS SSO Extender (to switch between accounts) configured in same color coding and short label convention as Peacock.
Console Recorder for AWS
Since each profile can have a different theme/ extensions/ customizations set - the browser colors correspond to my accounts color coding. All the configs are easy to do. I almost never get lost (except for the ICONS)
Honestly only thing this solution lacks from the Vivaldi developers is easy taskbar icon change, so that the environments are completely separated and distinct.
I'm happy regardless.
Ditendra08
@mib2berlin Hi, sorry, I didn't know there would be same request about this. I didn't even know this extension would be so popular, lol. I'm glad people are requesting it. Hope devs will eventually hear us and make it happen.
yngve Vivaldi Team
FYI, I already explained why this is not possible given Chromium's design in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/745761
mib2berlin
@yngve
Hi, there are extensions do this, the most public is not free anymore 4.99$/month, but it is possible.
Vivaldi use extensions already for major features, this would be a killer feature.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/sessionbox-multi-login-to/megbklhjamjbcafknkgmokldgolkdfig?utm_source=chrome-app-launcher-info-dialog
Cheers, mib
