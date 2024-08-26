You can use profiles for that. However each profile should be in different window. (I hope they add taskbar icon support - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100489/please-include-windows-task-bar-icon-change-in-theme-editor-for-multiple-environment-use).

I'd say that having "profiled" tab stacks so that given tab stack is running under given profile seems like possible improvement, however sessions done in exactly the same way as in Firefox are impossible due to engine differences.

For me, using different themes with different profiles really makes it much easier.

Extensions I use are:

AWS Compass (tab ordering by regions)

AWS Peacock Management Console (coloring header/footer in AWS Management console) I have all 60+ accounts color coded.

AWS Quick Search

AWS SSO Extender (to switch between accounts) configured in same color coding and short label convention as Peacock.

Console Recorder for AWS

Since each profile can have a different theme/ extensions/ customizations set - the browser colors correspond to my accounts color coding. All the configs are easy to do. I almost never get lost (except for the ICONS)

Honestly only thing this solution lacks from the Vivaldi developers is easy taskbar icon change, so that the environments are completely separated and distinct.

I'm happy regardless.