Please include Windows Task Bar icon change in theme editor for multiple environment use.
Hello. Thanks for nice browser.
I'm DevOps Engineer, working on multiple AWS Regions and accounts.
I'm leveraging Vivaldi Profiles to do that.
I'd like to be able to change the icon displayed in the windows task bar (Vivaldi red logo) to any arbitrary image in the theme editor icon tab, just like any other Icon.
This change would allow me to easily identify which of multiple identical icons to click.
I'd like to be able to pin multiple profile launches to my Windows taskbar with their distinct icons.
NOW: -> REQUEST:
As you can see right now they're unrecognizable from each other.
I'd much rather have the profile image as icon if running multiple profiles.
Anything to make it more identifiable please, since I'd like to use 5 or more windows at the time.
Either allowing each profile to set his own icon in theme editor, or just checkbox to use icon of profile instead of Vivaldi icon would be great.
Thank you.
mib2berlin
@zetdota
Hi, I am not sure why you don't see the profile icons but it should look like:
The main profile is pinned, the others not.
I open the profiles from the main profile or from a desktop shortcut.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Oh my. Thanks! That's exactly sort of solution I wanted!
How do I turn this on?
I'm on
6.8.3381.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Can it be customized?
mib2berlin
@zetdota
Hm, no idea how to turn this on/off, for me this is the default.
I simply choose an icon during creating the profile.
Have your desktop shortcuts the profile icons?
I get it.
Since I had custom images, they didn't display with the Icons.
Since Europe was "Default" profile and not additional one it didn't display icon at all.
Thanks for help.
Dear developers, thanks for the feature.
How to make custom profile image work with the Icon feature?