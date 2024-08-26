Hello. Thanks for nice browser.

I'm DevOps Engineer, working on multiple AWS Regions and accounts.

I'm leveraging Vivaldi Profiles to do that.

I'd like to be able to change the icon displayed in the windows task bar (Vivaldi red logo) to any arbitrary image in the theme editor icon tab, just like any other Icon.

This change would allow me to easily identify which of multiple identical icons to click. I'd like to be able to pin multiple profile launches to my Windows taskbar with their distinct icons.

NOW: -> REQUEST:

As you can see right now they're unrecognizable from each other.

I'd much rather have the profile image as icon if running multiple profiles.

Anything to make it more identifiable please, since I'd like to use 5 or more windows at the time.

Either allowing each profile to set his own icon in theme editor, or just checkbox to use icon of profile instead of Vivaldi icon would be great.

Thank you.