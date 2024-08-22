Is it possible to make Google password manager as default password manager?
Hi all,
Is it possible to have google password manager/ Vivaldi password manager syncing passwords to my google account so any password saved on Vivaldi is synced with google and vice versa too?
If this is possible It would be easy to completely shift to this browser.
@harshavst I fear not. Vivaldi is not connect-able to google account services (at browser level) and I suspect password manager is. But you can export password (if are locally stored) from chrome to vivaldi with export/import features.