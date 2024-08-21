Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Button to open a private tab in browser in Vivaldi main widget (Search widget/only widget in android) same as most other chromium browsers.
At least same as Vivaldi IOS widget
