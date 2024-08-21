Copy profile to another account
-
Hi,
I have Vivaldi sync set up for my work account, but I would like to set up one for my personal use, with settings, extensions, bookmarks etc as they are now but separate so that I can make future changes and updates to one without affecting the other. I can see that most things can be exported, but is there a way I can avoid going through and manually copying the settings?
Apologies if this has been asked or answered before, but it's not an easy thing to search!
Thanks,
Adam
-
@adamsi Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@adamsi Do you need Sync on both profiles?
The you need two forum accounts.
-
Yes, I do need sync. I'm happy to set up a second account, I would just like to know if there's a way of populating the new account with the settings and everything from this profile.
-
mib2berlin
@adamsi
Hi, you can do this with a second Vivaldi account.
Create a account, maybe adamsi_2 or what you like.
Sync your personal account to your work account, logout and login to your personal account.
Now both profiles have the same data but are independent in the future.
If you do this on one system you can simple copy the profile data to a new profile.
You still need a second account if you want to use sync.
Your default profile is in the folder "Default"
A new profile create a new folder "Profile 1"
Now delete the content of "Profile 1" and copy the content of "Default" over.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Not all is synced, with the second way you get all settings and so forth.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks very much - that is very useful. Will this affect the first account, or can I just log back into that one on the original browser afterwards?
-
mib2berlin
@adamsi
It is not clear to me how you want to do it, do you want to install a second instance of Vivaldi as Standalone install?
Or do you want only create a second profile in your installed VIvaldi?
-
No, I just want a second account that is completely separate to the existing one but is a clone of it as it stands today. They will be separate going forward, on different computers.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@adamsi Ah, ok.
Start Vivaldi with Profile #1
Start Sync
Wenn all is synced, logout of Sync
Switch in Vivaldi Profile #2
Start Sync
Wenn all is synced, logout of Sync
To hinder profile #2 to sync, delete the login for it and do this:
- Open Settings → Privacy → Passwords → Show Saved Passwords
- Click on line with vivaldi://settings/sync
- Hit Del key
- Confirm deletion
Now Profile #2 should have the same profile data from #1.
That, what you wanted.
-
Perfect - thanks. I'll let you know how I get on!
-
@DoctorG Worked like a charm -thanks very much for your help!
-
@adamsi Nice to read that you solved it