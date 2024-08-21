@adamsi

Hi, you can do this with a second Vivaldi account.

Create a account, maybe adamsi_2 or what you like.

Sync your personal account to your work account, logout and login to your personal account.

Now both profiles have the same data but are independent in the future.

If you do this on one system you can simple copy the profile data to a new profile.

You still need a second account if you want to use sync.

Your default profile is in the folder "Default"

A new profile create a new folder "Profile 1"

Now delete the content of "Profile 1" and copy the content of "Default" over.

The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About

Not all is synced, with the second way you get all settings and so forth.

Cheers, mib