Going thru my emails, I'm considering moving some items in certain labeled folders to a common folder but I've not found a way to do this. To explain:

Lets say I have three email accounts. Any email for any account that has a common subject; ex: "completed" is labeled (filtered) into a "Completed" folder.

So now I look at the "Completed" folder that may have dozens of "Completed" items from the various accounts and I want to move all of them to a common folder; let's say "Completed 2024".

I can't create a common folder under "All messages" so maybe I've missed something. I can't drag/drop to file explorer. Any ideas besides "don't do it"? TIA