Default Speed Dial Icons
Are there default icons for Speed Dial Tiles? Or is there a way to sync the icons between computers? IK there I can assign a picture to the SD icons, but it is a pain in the behind to sync them between computers (especially if you cannot have them in the same location on all systems different linux, windows, mac) on my personal Linux they are in /home/myusername/pix/vivaldi, but that will not work in Windows or Mac. So is there a way to put these icons in a cloud and access them from there or a web server so that I can use them in different system by pointing to an URL? Or are there any default icons for most common services (Amazon, X, etc.)?
mib2berlin
@prborg
Hi, speed dial icons are not synced at moment.
I have all my custom thumbnails in a cloud folder:
/home/username/Dropbox/A_vivaldi/logos/
It is called Dropbox but it is a Google Drive folder, on Windows it is the regular G. Drive folder.
So I create a new custom image and save it, I have it on all platforms and all systems.
It's a bit strange but the are stored in .config/vivaldi/Default/SyncedFiles
You can copy the folder over to another install to save some work but you have to delete the existing folder first.
We have a big thread with user custom icons, if I can find it I edit it here.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I cant find it, maybe another user can help.
It was called "The big custom speed dial" thread or similar.