@prborg

Hi, speed dial icons are not synced at moment.

I have all my custom thumbnails in a cloud folder:

/home/username/Dropbox/A_vivaldi/logos/

It is called Dropbox but it is a Google Drive folder, on Windows it is the regular G. Drive folder.

So I create a new custom image and save it, I have it on all platforms and all systems.

It's a bit strange but the are stored in .config/vivaldi/Default/SyncedFiles

You can copy the folder over to another install to save some work but you have to delete the existing folder first.

We have a big thread with user custom icons, if I can find it I edit it here.

Cheers, mib

EDIT: I cant find it, maybe another user can help.

It was called "The big custom speed dial" thread or similar.