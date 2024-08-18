I am using linuxMint/ Cinnamon, always latest stable.

I've mentioned the following some time ago. It's steadily becoming a PITA as it has established itself as morning ritual:

Start the PC and the Cinnamon Desktop launches.

Start Vivaldi

Vivaldi launches partially off screen

At this point it is unresponsive to the keyboard and mouse clicks, including F5 refresh

The Vilvaldi window can be moved around the desktop screen

occasionally I have been able to minimize and restore, after which the Vivaldi window becomes responsive.

Clicking the "Close" menu item on the Vivladi's panel icon's context menu has no effect.

the only way forward I have found is to open a terminal and type killall vivaldi-bin and start again after which Vivaldi usually works.

nb: where do we report bug issues here?

Cheers