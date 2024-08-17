@Pathduck said in Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS):

Another thing is that Vivaldi insists on loading the HTTPS port even when the user explicitly specifies HTTP, even with the Always Secure setting disabled, something other browsers do not do, and which causes problems on some sites HTTPS is not correctly configured. There's been several topic about this.

And as I have said before: The reason for that is that there is special logic in the Chromium Omnibox (the Chromium address bar) for that; Vivaldi does not use the Omnibox, so that logic is unavailable as the flag is handled in a completely different codepath, one that our UI cannot use.

You know what I say about testing in Chrome/Chromium: Always use the same version as the Chromium version as Vivaldi is using. For 6.8 that is Chromium 126 (Extended Stable). For newest 6.9 snapshot, that is Chromium 128 Beta (soon to be Stable).

I am sure the Chromium devs are constantly tweaking the HTTPS first code to handle corner cases as they show up in their telemetry data.

What I saw just now, reported by devtools in 6.9 with Chromium 128 (in a profile that had never seen the domain) is that the HTTP (80) connection was stalled for 1.92 ms, then everything was done in the HTTPS (443 connection, including DNS and requests). Looking at the HTTP request and response the contents were decidedly odd, including specifying the scheme in the request as HTTPS. The debug logging to command line did not indicate that a HTTP 80 URL was requested, only the HTTPS URL.

BTW, www.abebooks.com sets a HSTS policy, but not for the domain.

It has been a while since I looked at the https-first/always https logic, so I don't remember what the code looked like, but the way I would have implemented it if I wrote the code, would be that the always HTTPS setting would never be checked used unless https first was completely disabled. (and Always HTTPS are creating a lot of problems for HTTP-only sites, which is why HTTPS first is preferred, and disabled by default in any case.)