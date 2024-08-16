Bookmark Bar Folder does not open when hovered over
-
I am a new Vivaldi user coming from years of a chrome browser. I am liking Vivaldi a lot, with the learning curve hitting a few bumps. Keeping my bookmarks organized is critical for my work.
When I drag a link (starting from the Site info button on the Address Bar) to a folder in the Bookmark Bar, the folder does not open. This interrupts the process of organizing bookmarks into folders >> subfolders. In chrome, when you hover over a folder, it opens to reveal the subfolders.
Is there a setting I can enable/ disable to allow for a bookmarks bar folder to open when it is hovered over while dragging a new site?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wwian said in Bookmark Bar Folder does not open when hovered over:
I am a new Vivaldi user
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@wwian said in Bookmark Bar Folder does not open when hovered over:
to allow for a bookmarks bar folder to open when it is hovered over
Thanks for all that info.
Do you have any input on my question on how to allow for a bookmarks bar folder to open when it is hovered over?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wwian said in Bookmark Bar Folder does not open when hovered over:
allow for a bookmarks bar folder to open when it is hovered over
Not implemented.