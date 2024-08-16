I am a new Vivaldi user coming from years of a chrome browser. I am liking Vivaldi a lot, with the learning curve hitting a few bumps. Keeping my bookmarks organized is critical for my work.

When I drag a link (starting from the Site info button on the Address Bar) to a folder in the Bookmark Bar, the folder does not open. This interrupts the process of organizing bookmarks into folders >> subfolders. In chrome, when you hover over a folder, it opens to reveal the subfolders.

Is there a setting I can enable/ disable to allow for a bookmarks bar folder to open when it is hovered over while dragging a new site?