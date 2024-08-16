Hi,

While suffering from https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93489/messages-are-not-threaded-anymore-likely-vb-90468 for a while, (and also this issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100097/email-preview-pane-no-longer-responding) I got used to double-clicking on the message subject to open the message in separate window, so it was scrollable.

Now that I have threads working again (currently), double-clicking on a message opens/closes the thread instead, I'd prefer it open the message in a new window, as I use the arrow to open/close the thread .. is this changeable?

There's no "right-click, open in new tab" either, so how else can I achieve this?