Threaded view and double-click
-
Hi,
While suffering from https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93489/messages-are-not-threaded-anymore-likely-vb-90468 for a while, (and also this issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100097/email-preview-pane-no-longer-responding) I got used to double-clicking on the message subject to open the message in separate window, so it was scrollable.
Now that I have threads working again (currently), double-clicking on a message opens/closes the thread instead, I'd prefer it open the message in a new window, as I use the arrow to open/close the thread .. is this changeable?
There's no "right-click, open in new tab" either, so how else can I achieve this?
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@castaway VB-90468 has been confirmed, but it has not been assigned to a developer.
The issue with the preview pane, is something I reported and it has since been fixed. It affected the Horizontal mail view layout and the fix will eventually be in Snapshot and then Stable. Temporary workaround is to use one of the Vertical mail view layout settings.
Look for VB-108290 in a future changelog.
-
@edwardp ah thanks, I thought the threading issue was in the fix bucket too..
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@castaway Actually, the fix from VB-108290 is in today's Snapshot release, so it will eventually migrate to Stable.