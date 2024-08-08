Since about the latest update, the email preview pane does not respond to the mouse.

I cannot scroll, follow links, etc. Even the Load External Content button etc. do not work.

The scroll bar on the side of the pane still works.

When double-clicking on the email and opening it in a window, things are working as expected.

The mouse works as expected in this forum window, so it is not a problem in that area.

Alan

Vivaldi 6.9.3425.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼

OS Linux

Linux bumble 6.5.0-45-generic #45~22.04.1-Ubuntu SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Mon Jul 15 16:40:02 UTC 2 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux