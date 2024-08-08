Email preview pane no longer responding
-
Since about the latest update, the email preview pane does not respond to the mouse.
I cannot scroll, follow links, etc. Even the Load External Content button etc. do not work.
The scroll bar on the side of the pane still works.
When double-clicking on the email and opening it in a window, things are working as expected.
The mouse works as expected in this forum window, so it is not a problem in that area.
Alan
Vivaldi 6.9.3425.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼
Revision b5158258961834afaeced62229464263e2d1ec96
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.28
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot
Profile Path /home/alan/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Linux bumble 6.5.0-45-generic #45~22.04.1-Ubuntu SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Mon Jul 15 16:40:02 UTC 2 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
-
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
Hi, this should only be an issue when the preview pane is displayed below the message list. This is issue VB-108290. We hope to have this fixed soon!
In the meantime, you can switch to having the preview panel to the left of the message list using the View Toggle button (top right corner on the Mail toolbar).
-
Thanks.
Yes, the pane is below.
-
@daniel said in Email preview pane no longer responding:
Hi, this should only be an issue when the preview pane is displayed below the message list. This is issue VB-108290. We hope to have this fixed soon!
In the meantime, you can switch to having the preview panel to the left of the message list using the View Toggle button (top right corner on the Mail toolbar).
Oh, good. I'll stop trying to come up with a usable fix or workaround and downgrade for now, then.
-
@kilroo downgrades can break things. Can't you live with the preview pane being at the side until the next update? That setup shouldn't cause issues
-
@WildEnte Having to open every message and RSS item in order to click the links in them, which is what I was doing for the past couple days, would be more palatable...and if I'd considered the possibility of being confronted with "Add your first mail account" as one of the potential downgrade breakages I might have gone with that. Although my accounts are all still configured when I look in the settings. Hmm...this reminds me of the situation that led to my needing multiple profiles on my laptop when I didn't actually want them. That's a bit discouraging since I don't think I ever fully recovered from that. Well, we'll see how it goes.
-
@kilroo Oh, neat. I didn't downgrade to the version I meant to; the version I actually wanted tells me that my mail database was created with a newer version and I need to upgrade, instead of just suggesting I set up my first account.
Meanwhile, it looks like I either never did get my automatic profile backup working as intended or broke it at some point, so I guess I'll wait for that fix after all.