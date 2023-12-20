Messages are not threaded anymore | Likely VB-90468
Happen on default profile (where I just setup mail) and on secondary profile (where originally mail was, and were it worked). Vivaldi 6.5.3206.38.
Unsure if known or just another CNR bug (likely, otherwise the forum will be flooded ^^).
For example, this vivaldi ticket was threaded.
@Hadden89
Hi, I never use threaded view, do you meant this:
This is an internal Vivaldi build, I don't have any threaded mails in my regular accounts.
I will check if I can find any related bug report.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin yeah, I meant that. For some reason is not working in 6.5 RC2 (worked in 6.4)
@Hadden89
Hm, I checked snapshot again and found threaded mails but the mails are from last year:
There is a report VB-90468
Wrong view of thread
but it is not even confirmed.
@mib3berlin
ouch, well is a bit worse here because I totally lost threads layout... no matter the date. But... if I click "show thread" on mails, and if they are threaded, I see them, so the threads lives somewhere. They are just not visually seen anymore. Also, the threaded date field is empty, which doesn't sounds good.
So, yeah, can confirm from my POV
@Hadden89
Hm, I cant really confirm this in the bug tracker because I see the threads.
I will add a comment to the report and link to this thread and I hope the dev check here if it is the same issue.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin yeah, thanks. I think having that one as a master bug has more sense, because is potentially linked. Unsure if flags are also used for threaded status, but just in case...
[2023-12-17T19:24:34.950Z][imap-client] error updating flags for uids 313847:313848,313850,313852,313857:313860,313865,313870,313885,313897,313930,313934,313959:313960,313977,313980,435045:435046,435279,435354,435360,435374:435375,435389,435417,435428,435469,435476:435478,435498,435500,435557,435592,435611,435630,435782,435860,435987,456048:456049,456122:456123,456128,456130:456131,456140,456144,456148,456155,456158,456162,456165,456169,456179,456183,456185,456420,456452,456482,456489,456500,456524,456536,456545,456553,456580,456591,456616,456618,456628:456629,456645,456663,456667,456674,456678:456679,456698,456719,456743,456805,456807,456829,456909,456918,456928,456930,456986,456998,457019,457071,457083,457085:457086,457089:457091 in folder Inbox : Error: UID STORE Command arguments invalid Error: UID STORE Command arguments invalid
(console output)
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hadden89 Confirmed.