I installed Vivaldi on a brand new clean hard disk and set it to the default browser. The browser works fine.

When I try to open links from external apps (such as Discord or logging in to Spotify) directly it opens vivaldi://welcome/ page. I have no idea why this is happening. I also tried to open google.com from a link on a notepad and the effect is the same.

This issue makes the browser somewhat unusable since I'm constantly opening links from external apps. Does anybody here know why this is happening or what I can do to fix it?