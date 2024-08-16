Vivaldi redirects to welcome page when opening links from other apps
-
I installed Vivaldi on a brand new clean hard disk and set it to the default browser. The browser works fine.
When I try to open links from external apps (such as Discord or logging in to Spotify) directly it opens vivaldi://welcome/ page. I have no idea why this is happening. I also tried to open google.com from a link on a notepad and the effect is the same.
This issue makes the browser somewhat unusable since I'm constantly opening links from external apps. Does anybody here know why this is happening or what I can do to fix it?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@scutaries Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@scutaries And after closing the Welcome tab?
Which OS version?
Which Vivaldi version?
Have you set browser as standard app in Windows Settings?
How did you install Vivaldi? With the installer exe from vivaldi.com? For All Users, for the User or as Standalone installation?
-
@scutaries I installed for one regular Windows 11 user Vivaldi with Installer from vivaldi.com, closed the Welcome page after install, exited Vivaldi, and the set in Windows Settings → Apps → Standard Apps to Vivaldi.
Checked in external apps:
- Notepad++
added link in text file, opened the link, not Welcome tab.
- Libreoffice:
used menu Help → About → link Website; opened the link, not Welcome tab
- Notepad++
-
I have the same issue, I am running windows 10, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
I love Vivaldi but this issue is hard to deal with, I have to set a different browser as the default browser, then I have to maintain being logged into things in a separate browser, only because of this bug. Its a huge pain!
-
Try to reset broken associations for opening URLs in a browser.
- Set standard app browser to Edge.
- Set standard app browser to Vivaldi
If you get the welcome page, close it with Ctrl+W. Next time you will never see the welcome page again.