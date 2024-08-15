Youtube slow loading and freezing randomly
LordofSadFace
This is something that started to happen since yesterday. For some reason, randomly while browsing Youtube, the video loads and plays like normal, but everything else freeze in such a way i cant even interact with the video, and i can, its with such a delay that it takes like almost a minute to, lets say, pause the video. I havent added any other plugin that i didnt had before nor anything alike, this just started to happen since yesterday, already cleared the Cache and Cookies and no result, so i could use the help, please and thank you.
Riume Translator
Hello!
Here are some more solutions you can try:
- Update the Browser: Make sure Vivaldi is updated to the latest version.
- Disable Extensions: Disable all extensions and test YouTube again. One of your extensions might be causing the issue.
- Create a New Profile: Try creating a new user profile in Vivaldi. This can help determine if the problem is with your current profile.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@LordofSadFace Could be hardware acceleration issue, depends on which GPUs and drivers you have on your PC.
In Settings → Webpages → tick Use of Hardware Accleeration
Restart Vivaldi
If that does not help, open page
vivaldi://gpu, use Download report to file and post content here with </> button as code block.
Sometimes Vivadi Ad/Tracker Blocker with its block lists can cause this as Youtube dislikes such blocker and slows down videos.