@LordofSadFace Could be hardware acceleration issue, depends on which GPUs and drivers you have on your PC.

In Settings → Webpages → tick Use of Hardware Accleeration

Restart Vivaldi

If that does not help, open page vivaldi://gpu , use Download report to file and post content here with </> button as code block.

Sometimes Vivadi Ad/Tracker Blocker with its block lists can cause this as Youtube dislikes such blocker and slows down videos.