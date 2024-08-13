I'm testing Vivaldi on both Windows and Linux. Everything is set correct and the adress bar says location is used, but the services like finn.no, gives me an error.

Even though location is shared under Windows for the site, the site can't see my location. The same can be said for maps.google.com.

Other browsers functions as expected. Being able to use current location is important for me. It's the one and only showstopper for using Vivaldi.

What do I have to do?