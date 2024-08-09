I absolutely love the Quick Commands feature. But there's an issue I have with it.

Often times, I'll want to quickly crunch a few numbers I see on screen with the calculator.

Quick commands then pops up in the middle of the screen, covering the numbers I want to punch in. Making it so I need to close quick commands. I'll need to either try to awkwardly scroll the page position, or if there's no scrolling, close quick commands and memorize the numbers I'm working with.

I'd love for Quick Commands to just be in a more out of the way position. Ideally top left or top right of the browser.

An option in placement would be fine, but honestly, I see 0 merit in the current position.