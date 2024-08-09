Change position of Quick Commands
plentyofpaper654 Supporters
I absolutely love the Quick Commands feature. But there's an issue I have with it.
Often times, I'll want to quickly crunch a few numbers I see on screen with the calculator.
Quick commands then pops up in the middle of the screen, covering the numbers I want to punch in. Making it so I need to close quick commands. I'll need to either try to awkwardly scroll the page position, or if there's no scrolling, close quick commands and memorize the numbers I'm working with.
I'd love for Quick Commands to just be in a more out of the way position. Ideally top left or top right of the browser.
An option in placement would be fine, but honestly, I see 0 merit in the current position.
mib2berlin
@plentyofpaper654
Hi, we have request for this already but they got not much user votes: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79433/allow-resizing-and-repositioning-of-the-quick-commands-dialog
This is maybe possible with custom CSS code to move the dialogue, you can ask for help in the modding section.
To search existing requests I use a user page.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=quick&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
plentyofpaper654 Supporters
@mib2berlin The other request is much broader, but admittedly would cover my request if implemented.
Interestingly, the old conversation seems to revolve around people with the opposite desire, they want the box to show more content as opposed to obstruct the screen less. But the same fix can address both issues.
It's unfortunate there wasn't much support for this.