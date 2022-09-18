We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Allow Resizing and Repositioning of the Quick Commands Dialog
I do not use it much, but those who do might want to resize the Quick Commands dialog, vertically and/or horizontally, or position it to one side or corner of the monitor.
The dialog should remember its last used size and position on restarting Vivaldi.
@Pesala makes me think ... additionally to your suggestion, how about making quick commands an option for the search fields on the start page and the address bar search field (the latter having quick commands as default)
I turn off the search field in the address bar because the address field search with keywords is enough, the other browsers also don't have / need a search field next to the address bar. But quick commands might be in the address bar search field position and/or the startpage, making this unique and useful Vivaldi feature immediately present to the ... uninitiated.
@WildEnte I think the uninitiated would find it overwhelming, so it is better, IMO, to keep the Quick Commands as a separate thing, and not try to merge it with the Search Field or the URL Field.
What would be good is to include a Search Engine for Find in Page, so that we can get rid of the Find in Page Toolbar.
Isn't this is a dup of this request from 2018?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/254574
I think both topic should be merged with both upvote count combine together.
@dude99 No need to combine the votes. People who have not yet voted for the older request can add their vote.
It did not turn up in a search for "Resize"
The older don't ask for repositioning so they couldn't considered duplicated imho
I find Quick Commands to be a very powerful tool to access "everything" in browser. Tabs, Closet Tabs, Bookmarks, History, and the commands. So I started to use it as "Quick Access". I binded it to CTRL-SPACE, as I migrated from Opera, which has similar, but much more limited search widget (only for tabs).
But the size is a bit restricting factor. I would like to see a lot more results. I would prefer if the Quick Commands height would use the whole height of the browser window, with only small margins on top and bottom
I think there should be settings to limit the results by category. For example you probably would like to see all the matching open tab results, but not all the bookmark results., as that list can be huge with short search strings. But this should be probably its own feature request.
Quick and dirty mockup: