Within the last 2 or 3 weeks (2024/08/09) whenever I restart a browser session/profile any search tabs that were open are lost and revert to the start page.

My search engine is DuckDuckGo. My plugins are: Bitwarden, Custom Color Scrollbars, Privacy Badger, NoScript, and Free Download Manager. Windows 11 Pro, AMD64, 32GB RAM. Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 AMD64.

Is this a known issue? Does anyone know what the problem is?

I am very tech savvy but I haven't found any solution so far. If more information is needed please tell me and I'll add it in.