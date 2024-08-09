Search Tabs lost on browser restart
Within the last 2 or 3 weeks (2024/08/09) whenever I restart a browser session/profile any search tabs that were open are lost and revert to the start page.
My search engine is DuckDuckGo. My plugins are: Bitwarden, Custom Color Scrollbars, Privacy Badger, NoScript, and Free Download Manager. Windows 11 Pro, AMD64, 32GB RAM. Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 AMD64.
Is this a known issue? Does anyone know what the problem is?
I am very tech savvy but I haven't found any solution so far. If more information is needed please tell me and I'll add it in.
mib2berlin
@WesleysHuman
Hi, I cant reproduce this with a quick test, open a few DDG search pages, restart and all pages are still there.
I would first start without extensions.
Edit your Vivaldi desktop shortcut and add
--disable.extensions
or start from a CMD with
start vivaldi --disable.extensions
Cheers, mib
Disabling extensions didn't change the behavior though the command-line switch didn't seem to change anything. I manually disabled the extensions as well. Also, the search tabs have no history associated with them either when normal behavior is that tabs retain their history across restarts.
Thoughts?
And by the way, thanks for the help.
@mib2berlin
I created a new profile without any extensions. I get the same behavior. Is there a setting that will cause this behavior that I've inadvertently started using? I use the same settings and extensions at church and haven't seen the same behavior.