Opening "vivaldi vivaldi://mail" causes Vivaldi to prompt for xdg-open
Mercury048
I'm pretty sure this used to work fine a few major versions ago.
Using the CLI command
vivaldi vivaldi://mail(or
vivaldi-stable vivaldi://mail) when Vivaldi is already open, opens the mail tab as expected, but also triggers a dialog box (see screenshot). The dialog box is definitely Vivaldi's own, not the OS. "Cancel" returns me to the mail tab which was my goal to start with, while "Open" results in an error dialog (from the OS this time) because xdg doesn't have a handler for vivaldi: protocol.
It's like Vivaldi opens the mail tab address successfully but then, inexplicably, decides to call on the OS to find external application to open it also? The latter step obviously fails.
This is running on Debian 10. (I will be upgrading soon but this seems a Vivaldi problem regardless.)
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mercury048 I can confirm your issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mercury048 Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Hi. I have a solution, but I'm not sure it will work for everyone. This pop-up started annoying me after a recent update, and I saw it on two linux distros: an Ubuntu derivative and Fedora.
Anyway, I started searching for solutions, and I got a hint from an old forum post mentioning homepage vs. startpage in settings. So, I checked my settings, and yes, I had discrepancies, so I once I changed my settings (see screenshots), the pop-up went away.
All I can say is to try it, and I hope it works for others. I sync across many devices, and I have different linux distros running on three different computers. Sync doesn't sync all settings, so you'll have to check all your instances of Vivaldi. I'm typing this from my Dell laptop running Pop!_OS (an Ubuntu derivative) and I use Vivaldi's mail extension.
Here are screenshots of the settings I checked and then changed so they're consistent. I'm not sure the second screenshot is relevant, but I'm including it because I'm showing all the settings pages I looked at:
