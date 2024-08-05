Hi. I have a solution, but I'm not sure it will work for everyone. This pop-up started annoying me after a recent update, and I saw it on two linux distros: an Ubuntu derivative and Fedora.

Anyway, I started searching for solutions, and I got a hint from an old forum post mentioning homepage vs. startpage in settings. So, I checked my settings, and yes, I had discrepancies, so I once I changed my settings (see screenshots), the pop-up went away.

All I can say is to try it, and I hope it works for others. I sync across many devices, and I have different linux distros running on three different computers. Sync doesn't sync all settings, so you'll have to check all your instances of Vivaldi. I'm typing this from my Dell laptop running Pop!_OS (an Ubuntu derivative) and I use Vivaldi's mail extension.

Here are screenshots of the settings I checked and then changed so they're consistent. I'm not sure the second screenshot is relevant, but I'm including it because I'm showing all the settings pages I looked at:

