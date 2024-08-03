Informations:

Vivaldi Browser: 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

CPU: Intel Core i5-6200U 4-core

To whom it may concern,

I have a problem with high CPU usage caused by Vivaldi browser.

I had read some posts with similar issue in this forum, but got confused on what to do. I had removed some extensions, one feed, and Google Calendar integration from settings. I also clear my browsing history, frequently.

I hope it's not because of having multiple workspaces and multiple hibernated tabs. The tabs I always load are university panel, Google Meet, and LinkedIn. Not always, but most of the time, I use YouTube (720px with playback speeds) and ChatGPT that doesn't affect such on my laptop speed.

I sent a screenshot of Vivaldi's task manager.

I would appreciate if anyone could guide me.

Best regards