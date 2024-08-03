Disable build-in popup "Connect to xxxx with google.com"
Context:
For some time now I've been noticing the recurring appearance of a popup "Connect to xxxx with google.com" (see picture). At first, I thought it was a feature of the sites I was visiting, but I finally discovered that it was a build-in feature in Vivaldi.
From the content of this popup, it's certainly a feature inherited from Google Chrome.
This popup is unsolicited and intrusive. If I want to create an account on this website, I'll do it myself and I don't need of Google to "help" me to do it.
Request:
In the settings, add a option to disable/enable this popup window.
Personal recommendation: deactivate this feature by default.
Windows 10
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.50
example website: https://www.lequipe.fr/
mib2berlin
@un_pogaz
Hi, this setting was added since Vivaldi 6.8 iirc, Settings > Privacy > Website Permissions:
@mib2berlin
Oh thanks.