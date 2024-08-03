@pda I can not test at this time as i have no device for QUIC/H3. But i checked with website https://http3check.net/about and Vivaldi 6.8.3381.50 and 6.9.3425.3 (both installed with deb package from vivaldi.com) running fine with QUIC/H3 on Windows 11 23H2 + Debian 12 KDE + Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME.

play nice with protocol H3 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMTTUAlC14k as i can see in Developer Tools → Network.

As i can see you try to access a video where you got blocked and that caused a Error 403.