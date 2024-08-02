I tried to search to see if this was already requested, but I couldn't quite find a match.

I have 3-4 windows open, and each is open on a different virtual desktop. I love that Vivaldi does bring back all of the windows when restarting the browser, but then I want to move the windows to the original virtual desktop.

My first idea was that if I could rename the Window set to something like Desktop 3 that would be very helpful, otherwise I try to remember what tab names happened to be open...

As I was writing the request, I had the follow on idea that what I would really like in this case is for multiple windows to restore to their original virtual desktop...

Sorry if this is kindof 2 separate requests, but they are related to me....