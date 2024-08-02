Rename Window and Restore to Virtual Desktop
I tried to search to see if this was already requested, but I couldn't quite find a match.
I have 3-4 windows open, and each is open on a different virtual desktop. I love that Vivaldi does bring back all of the windows when restarting the browser, but then I want to move the windows to the original virtual desktop.
My first idea was that if I could rename the Window set to something like Desktop 3 that would be very helpful, otherwise I try to remember what tab names happened to be open...
As I was writing the request, I had the follow on idea that what I would really like in this case is for multiple windows to restore to their original virtual desktop...
Sorry if this is kindof 2 separate requests, but they are related to me....
Windows names might be a dup with https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27660/names-for-windows?_=1722623988295
I didn't quite understand Workspaces. So far that seems like it might help with my Window name request..
Also I did a task manager force close, and the workspaces seemed to restore to the correct virtual desktops. I don't know if that also works with browsers closed by restart, and or vivaldi update... Or if it only works for workspaces....
barbudo2005
Use this setting in Sessions Panel to maintain Workspaces: