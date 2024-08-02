I use Vivaldi Mail with Yahoo Mail.. I assume IMAP

things often end up in spam, even when i wrote them

my question is .. is this entirely yahoo's fault?

or can vivaldi also decide something is spam on its own? (if so, how to disable that)

the idea that anything I would write should end up in my own spam folder is asinine, but I assume that is Yahoo doing that.. but just wanted to make sure vivaldi didn't also have some control over what is spam, because even when I wrote a new clean message to the same recipient, asking if they have received my previous message that was marked as spam.. it got marked as spam...

the problem of spam was solved in gmail long ago, i don't know why yahoo is so terrible at it.