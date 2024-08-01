@marlinus Seems like not all servers connected with IMAP provide this feature. I was unaware of this circumstance, read about it just now. I have 3 different email services connected and all push.

So coming back to your original question, no, there is no shortcut, but you knew that. You can check for mail with the toolbar button. When you visit the toolbar editor and select the mail message bar, you can add this reload button to any toolbar. Add it to the address bar, panel, or status bar to have it accessible, even if the mail window is not in view.

With a custom modification to the browser you could create a shortcut which clicks this button to make this possible from the keyboard, but that’s rather advanced.