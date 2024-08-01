Hotkey to check for new mail?
Is there a hotkey / keyboard shortcut to check for new mail?
@marlinus New mails are being pushed from the server, they should arrive almost instantly anyway.
Unless you POP...
Also with IMAP, it seems.
If I set check interval to 15 minutes and someone sends me a mail, say a minute after I've started Vivaldi, it does take about 15 minutes before that mail shows up in the mail client. Unless I click [check for mail].
yojimbo274064400
Consider working around the issue by selecting Settings > Mail > Ever Minute (located under **Check For New Mail section), as highlighted below:
@marlinus Seems like not all servers connected with IMAP provide this feature. I was unaware of this circumstance, read about it just now. I have 3 different email services connected and all push.
So coming back to your original question, no, there is no shortcut, but you knew that. You can check for mail with the toolbar button. When you visit the toolbar editor and select the mail message bar, you can add this reload button to any toolbar. Add it to the address bar, panel, or status bar to have it accessible, even if the mail window is not in view.
With a custom modification to the browser you could create a shortcut which clicks this button to make this possible from the keyboard, but that’s rather advanced.
@yojimbo274064400 said in Hotkey to check for new mail?:
Consider working around the issue by selecting Settings > Mail > Ever Minute (located under **Check For New Mail section), as highlighted below:
I like it to be on manual. Because most of my computer work is using mobile internet, and I frequently go places with minimal signal. If a mail with attachments starts downloading it may take quite a long while, and every other online task has to wait for it to finish.
(A nice function could have been enable autocheck when mailclient tab is active. If not, set manual check.)