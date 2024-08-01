every time I enter to spesific site I get the popup " did you mean XXX.com?"

I once entered into incorrect website, then each time I eneter into the CORRECT website I get this warning.



According to the Documentation - https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/warnings-about-unsafe-websites/

It's using browsing history to make the assumptions.

so I've deleted all mentions of this website,

but I still getting this error!

how to solve this? is this a bug? is there a guide how to remove this warning for spesific sites? (without resorting to wiping user\history)