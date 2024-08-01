Removing warnings-about-unsafe-websites - Bug?
every time I enter to spesific site I get the popup " did you mean XXX.com?"
I once entered into incorrect website, then each time I eneter into the CORRECT website I get this warning.
According to the Documentation - https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/warnings-about-unsafe-websites/
It's using browsing history to make the assumptions.
so I've deleted all mentions of this website,
but I still getting this error!
how to solve this? is this a bug? is there a guide how to remove this warning for spesific sites? (without resorting to wiping user\history)
DoctorG Ambassador
@ToxicFi7h Check Settings → Privacy if you have activated "DNS to Help Resolve Navigation Errors".
And could be that your Interne tService Provider has a service which redirects in case of typos in domains.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@ToxicFi7h This is just some stupid Chromium hand-holding. I don't know if it can be disabled.
Just keep the correct site in History, hopefully it will remember that's where you want to go.
This is in no way unique to Vivaldi, all Chromium browsers have this braindead behaviour.
My guess is you're coming from Firefox, which doesn't have this "let's pester the user with popups" because of "scary internets" like Chromium does.
Thanks,
I dont want to disable this feature all-together.
just to fix this popup for this specific website (which didnt occur before I entered the incorrect ,once 6-6 ).
Thanks for the Info, Ill try to look what I can do
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
You can open the history manager to delete the incorrect domain to disable the warning.
I’m not aware of it ever misfiring like this for anyone, though. While you’re in the history manager, could you confirm whether you’ve actually only visited the wrong domain once or multiple times?