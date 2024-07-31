Hi There.

I LOVE Vivaldi. Its like Opera used to be way back when but WAY better.

I use Vivaldi with two open windows, 12 workspaces and many tabs in each of them. There are workspaces where I have a bunch of tabs open for devices that require username and password login. For some strange reason, the logins on these devices seem to expire after maybe an hour or so. by this time I will be working in a different workspace when suddenly i might get 15 or 20 sign-in dialogs popping up on the unrelated page I am working on. This is so annoying as I might have to log in to a dozen or more dialogs before I can continue my work.

Is it possible to force the login dialogs to display only on their related page (As I'm typing this, half of that last sentence ended up getting typed into a sign-in pop-up that stole focus from this tab that I am working on. Grrr...) and not steal focus and show up in a completely unrelated place?

This has been happening for a long time, through many versions of Vivaldi.

that is really my only complaint.

Thank you for such a great product.

