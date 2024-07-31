I've recently started using Workspaces more effectively in my workflow. It would be great if there were a way to essentially "unpack" Workspaces from the drop down in the Tab Bar when "Show in Tab Bar" is selected.

I keep two or thress always present Workspaces, and often have one or two more that are temporary. It's only one additional click, or assigning a keybinding to be able to navigate to them quickly. However, treating them as pinned tabs allows for some additional keyboard navigation and quick visual for which Workspaces are currently available.