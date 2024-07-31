I am working through a bunch of tests with Vivaldi and its looking good as a replacement to Chrome.

But I just found something I don't think I am keen on.. After making Vivaldi my default app, when you open a link from a mail, it takes you to a minimized version of Vivaldi which i dont' like.

I can see the benifits, but there are times when I want to open that link in the "full" app.

Is there any way to change this behavour? Either a setting to say "open mail links in the full app" or better still, a button in the mini app, to move into the full app?