Links open in a "mini" version of Vivaldi.. Can you open them in the 'full' version?
I am working through a bunch of tests with Vivaldi and its looking good as a replacement to Chrome.
But I just found something I don't think I am keen on.. After making Vivaldi my default app, when you open a link from a mail, it takes you to a minimized version of Vivaldi which i dont' like.
I can see the benifits, but there are times when I want to open that link in the "full" app.
Is there any way to change this behavour? Either a setting to say "open mail links in the full app" or better still, a button in the mini app, to move into the full app?
@jweaver100 The mini app is likely not Vivaldi but Chromium. When opening links from other applications you should get an “open with…” dialog, then you can choose a fitting application.
jweaver100
Nope.. It says "Running in Vivaldi" at the bottom of the 3 dots menu.
It looks exactly the same.. But There are only 5 options under the 3 dots menu.. No Tabs.. And no back buttons.. Its just like a "viewer" rather than "brower"
To be honest its quite a nice feature.. But annoying if you want to open this link in your browser.
never saw or heard of a "mini version"
can you add a screenshot?
Oh yes.. Didn't realise you could add them.. So here is my "full" version:
And this is what I get when opening a link in a mail.
I am not actually convinced the small version is "Vivaldi".. But it says it at the bottom. If it is.. Why does it say "Open in Chrome Brower"?
what is this system? please add installed android and vivaldi version and which hardware you are running
mib2berlin
@jweaver100
Hi, this is a PWA (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Progressive_web_app)
but I have no idea why a link open in a PWA, I cant reproduce this on my system with open a link in FairMail for example.
Cheers, mib
@derDay said in Links open in a "mini" version of Vivaldi.. Can you open them in the 'full' version?:
what is this system? please add installed android and vivaldi version and which hardware you are running
Its fine.. its fixed. Its Gmail.
There is an option in GMAIL saying "open web links in gmail for faster browsing".. I unticked this and now its opening in Vivaldi
If I had known this was Chrome/Gmail, I would have looked there, but its odd that its says "running in Vivaldi" at the bottom..
Its working now.. Cheers all.
Android 14.. Xiaomi Pad 6.. Vivaldi 6.8.3388.135 by the way.