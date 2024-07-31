Kiwi dev been stalled almost a year. Somewhat later Edge announced extensions.

Also Lemur browser distributed by a Chinese company surfaced - Lemur seems to be a new (though) innovative GUI on top of Kiwi source code.

Was Kiwi much of MS's debug, alpha, dev and beta round for MS Edge with extensions on Android?

Geometry OU. Bing. Traffic here and there to MS and back.

MS Edge on Android has GUI features much similar to that what Lemur has.

At Lemur website they advertise Xbox gaming with Lemur

Perhaps Kiwi and Lemur were sort of MS's "garage" projects to bring features that need long and lot's of testing to Edge on Android ecosystem

Is there future for Kiwi? Dunno. Lemur despite being prettyish it's unstable.

It won't be long --- long --- until Opera, Vivaldi and Brave - even Samsung and Realme/Oppo/Oneplus browser(s).

Is there future for Kiwi? It's better than Chrome but much nothing is happening at Kiwi - hardly any new features nor options in a long time and Chromium is updated rarely. On top of that old bugs aren't fixed. Not looking good. Plus Kiwi has been couple of years since it's release (2018) a slowish, ram and cpu consuming cache hog. The devs knows that it has major issues on being heavy. But it mostly has extensions as a feature?

Lemur is unstable. Maybe the GUI still needs adjustments for Kiwi source? Plus they added some Danbooru manga AI, registration and subscription. Load few extensions, leave bunch of tabs open and it becomes unstable. Maybe it's Xbox stuff or something in it.

But did MS bought Kiwi from Geometry OU or is was Geometry OU a studio contracted to MS to prepare Edge for extensions? Did MS traded KiwiLemur with functioning extensions and beta GUI to that Chinese company?

I dunno but there seems to be some kind of connection with all these three.