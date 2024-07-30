Tried on Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) 64 bits, desktop for Windows.

Steps to reproduce:

1. Open a page, scroll down to a text, highlight text, right-click, Copy Link To Highlight.

2. Open new tab and paste the link into your address bar.

3. The page loads just fine and takes you to the highlighted text, but take note of the address bar: it has already changed...

4a. Refresh the page.

or

4b. Click on the address bar and press Enter.

5. If the line on which you previously highlighted text contained a certain symbol (not sure of the full list, but in my example it will be dashes, "-"), your link will have now subtly changed, and will no longer take you to the highlighted text. Seems to be an encoding problem.

Example:

A Baldur's Gate 2 walkthrough on Gamefaqs. I copy a link to the line which contains the text "City-of-Caverns" - which unfortunately comes with dashes. The original link looks like this:

https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/pc/663934-baldurs-gate-ii-enhanced-edition/faqs/68513#:~:text=luck%20with%20boats.-,City%2Dof%2DCaverns,-(AR2300)%0Ao%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3Do

As soon as I paste it into a new tab and the page loads, it immediately changes into:

https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/pc/663934-baldurs-gate-ii-enhanced-edition/faqs/68513#:~:text=luck%20with%20boats.-,City-of-Caverns,-(AR2300)%0Ao%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3D%3Do

Did you spot the difference? Indeed! Two of the "%2D" symbols have been replaced with actual dashes, and it ruins the link.

If you try using the second link now, it won't take you anywhere (the page will load from the very beginning/zero scroll), because "this" text in "this" encoding "does not exist" anywhere on the page.

Hope this can be fixed. Any hotfixes in the meantime?