Tabs no longer close
-
Midnorthmongerer
Don't know when this started but I noticed as of today that the tabbed pages no longer close. There is no response when clicking on a tab's X or activating the "Close Tab" item on the context menu.
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 79dc6e3dc75f1ca82759568b8aaa16287cbeedb4 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.6.228.28 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Null
-
Midnorthmongerer
UPDATE: Just worked out what's happening:
The problem occurs when multiple instances of Vivaldi are active. I use multiple workspaces. There were two instances of Vivaldi running in different workspaces, which I had not noticed. Once I closed all but one instance of Vivaldi the tabs close as expected.
The behaviour is, however, still undesirable.
Cheers
-
@Midnorthmongerer I never saw this with Vivaldi deb-Package on Debian 12 KDE X11 or Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME Wayland.
Or do you use Vivaldi Flatpak?
-
@Midnorthmongerer What means "multiple instances"?
Multiple profiles (Vivaldi Avatar → Manage Profile) open? Or multiple Windows with Ctrl+N and different workspaces? Or Started from shell with different commandlines --user-data-dir=....?
-
I hate flatpak
Using Vivaldi's .deb package
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Midnorthmongerer which Linux and Desktop Environment?
-
@DoctorG said in Tabs no longer close:
What means "multiple instances"?
Most linux desktop environments allow multiple workspaces or "screens" I had a copy of Vivaldi running in two of them.
-
@DoctorG said in Tabs no longer close:
which Linux and Desktop Environmen
For me problem is demonstrable on Mint/Cinnamon and Xubuntu/XCFE where more than one instance of Vivaldi is running
-
@Midnorthmongerer Ah, wording is so different for people; it seems like multiple desktops.
I try that only on Ubuntu 22 LTS now, i do not want to install Xubuntu or Mint.
Ubuntu 22 LTS works for me when two Vivaldi window were on different Ubuntu Desktops, i could close tabs.
-
@DoctorG said in Tabs no longer close:
it seems like multiple desktops.
I used to call them "desktops"
However, Cinnamon (my goto) and XFCE that I use on headless machines with xrdp, reference "workspaces"
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Midnorthmongerer You use a remote-desktop software on one PC (1) to run Vivaldi on an other other (2)? And if you try to close a tab on (1), it fails?
-
As stated, the issue occurred when I had multiple instances of Vivaldi running on the same PC.
I didn't spot the second instance because it was on another workspace (virtual desktop)
NB: The mention of multiple workspaces, or desktops on some environments, is probably incidental and not relevant.
My usual desktop environment is LinuxMint/Cinnamon. I shouldn't have mentioned the headless devices using XCFE that I occasionally xrdp into. Let's just say that I checked and confirmed the behaviour/ condition occurs on XCFE as well.
After further investigation, in my experience more than one instance of Vivaldi running on a PC will cause Vivaldi to be unresponsive to left mouse click actions (close X, menu item actions, buttons etc)
-
@Midnorthmongerer said in Tabs no longer close:
in my experience more than one instance of Vivaldi running on a PC will cause Vivaldi to be unresponsive to left mouse click actions
Not for me.
Is started Vivaldi, created two windows, moved one window to different desktop and could use context menu by click.
I check now with different profiles.
Run with:
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVRPF1" & vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVRPF2" &
//EDIT:
No issues on Ubuntu 22 LTS. tested with two versions started on separate desktops with different profiles.
-
@Midnorthmongerer said in Tabs no longer close:
more than one instance of Vivaldi running
How do you achieve this?
I need clear steps to reproduce. Or i can not check and help.