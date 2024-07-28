As stated, the issue occurred when I had multiple instances of Vivaldi running on the same PC.

I didn't spot the second instance because it was on another workspace (virtual desktop)

NB: The mention of multiple workspaces, or desktops on some environments, is probably incidental and not relevant.

My usual desktop environment is LinuxMint/Cinnamon. I shouldn't have mentioned the headless devices using XCFE that I occasionally xrdp into. Let's just say that I checked and confirmed the behaviour/ condition occurs on XCFE as well.

After further investigation, in my experience more than one instance of Vivaldi running on a PC will cause Vivaldi to be unresponsive to left mouse click actions (close X, menu item actions, buttons etc)