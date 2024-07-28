After downloading Vivaldi, what seems to be the startup page opened for a couple seconds prompting me to set my preferences for ad/tracker blocking, but the program closed before I was able to do anything. When trying to open it again, the window flashes on the screen before closing immediately after. I've tried reinstalling it a few times now, even choosing the standalone installation option instead of installing per user or for all users, but nothing seems to change. I've tried checking the crash reports folder but it seems to be empty, and I'm unsure as to what to try from here.

I'd previously encountered this same issue with Vivaldi last year upon downloading it for the first time and had gone through posts in the forums with similar issues, but was unable to resolve anything. I instead decided to uninstall it and see if the problem would be solved in future versions, but it seems to encounter the same issue despite this being a different PC. I don't have a third party antivirus installed on this computer nor did I on the one that I had tried to install Vivaldi on before, and I don't have any extensions installed either. Any suggestions as to what I should do?