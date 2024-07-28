Unsolved Vivaldi closes on startup
-
After downloading Vivaldi, what seems to be the startup page opened for a couple seconds prompting me to set my preferences for ad/tracker blocking, but the program closed before I was able to do anything. When trying to open it again, the window flashes on the screen before closing immediately after. I've tried reinstalling it a few times now, even choosing the standalone installation option instead of installing per user or for all users, but nothing seems to change. I've tried checking the crash reports folder but it seems to be empty, and I'm unsure as to what to try from here.
I'd previously encountered this same issue with Vivaldi last year upon downloading it for the first time and had gone through posts in the forums with similar issues, but was unable to resolve anything. I instead decided to uninstall it and see if the problem would be solved in future versions, but it seems to encounter the same issue despite this being a different PC. I don't have a third party antivirus installed on this computer nor did I on the one that I had tried to install Vivaldi on before, and I don't have any extensions installed either. Any suggestions as to what I should do?
-
@jkrodocker Check your firewall?
-
@sgunhouse Is there something specific I should look for? I tried opening Vivaldi even with the firewall disabled but it seems to run into the same issue. It doesn't seem to show up in the list of apps that can be allowed to communicate through the firewall either.
-
mib2berlin
@jkrodocker
Hi, as you had installed Vivaldi before, did you removed the user data during uninstall the last time?
If not delete the folder User Data in /Users/username/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/
This is a Linux path but it is the same on Windows with .
-
@mib2berlin
This doesn't seem to make a difference either, even after reinstalling and trying again.
-
@jkrodocker Some firewalls will kill any unauthorized program that tries to connect to the internet. I was thinking you might have one of those. If you authorize Vivaldi and it still doesn't work, then that's not the problem - but you want to be sure.
-
mib2berlin
@jkrodocker
Hm, something on your systems block Vivaldi or we had more reports about this.
Any security, cleaning or other software running on the new/different system you run on the other one too?
-
@mib2berlin Microsoft Defender is running on my current system and would have been on the other at the time that I installed Vivaldi. I'm not sure if this would be the issue though, as I've now authorized Vivaldi to go through the firewall and nothing seems to have changed. I don't have any other security software installed on this system either, and both times it has been on Windows 11 if that makes a difference.
-
mib2berlin
@jkrodocker
Defender work fine with Vivaldi, I just have no idea why it not work for you and how to help you.
I run 6 Vivaldi installs on different Windows 11 systems for years without issues.
Really bad it does not run for you.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jkrodocker Really strange that Defender does not work for you together with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48.
All nice on my Win 11 Pro 23H2