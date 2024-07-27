I set up Vivaldi mail client for the first time some hours ago, and my first impression is that it's great!

I've been holding onto opera mail (version 12.16) until now. When I set up a new pc, and could not remember how I managed to install the opera software that had not been in any repo for a decade, I started to look around for alternatives.

The opera mail client had some very nice features that I have not found in any other client - until I found Vivaldi. Vivaldi has got them all!

There is however a couple of things that is missing:

When you click on a contact in the address book, you get a list of mails to/from this contact. And you get a nice selector on the top where you can enable/disable [From], [To] and [Cc]. Here there should have been a selection for [Bcc] as well!

Also, the [From] and [To] is selected by default. If you select [Cc] and the click on another contact the [Cc] becomes disabled. It would be nice if these selections could be remembered.

Next, I'm missing a way to (un)subscribe to IMAP folders. Somtimes the server has folders you don't want in the mail client. I'm surprised I can't find this function in Vivaldi.

As part of this, there is no way I can find to select which folder to use for sent/drafts/trash. In my case it guessed wrong, probably because I once tried a mail client that created the sent folder in a different language, so I had to sent-folders with slightly different spelling.

Lastly, trusted certificates has to be managed by the certutil utility. Including a frontend to this utility in Vivaldi would have been great.