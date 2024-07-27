Mail client feature request
I set up Vivaldi mail client for the first time some hours ago, and my first impression is that it's great!
I've been holding onto opera mail (version 12.16) until now. When I set up a new pc, and could not remember how I managed to install the opera software that had not been in any repo for a decade, I started to look around for alternatives.
The opera mail client had some very nice features that I have not found in any other client - until I found Vivaldi. Vivaldi has got them all!
There is however a couple of things that is missing:
When you click on a contact in the address book, you get a list of mails to/from this contact. And you get a nice selector on the top where you can enable/disable [From], [To] and [Cc]. Here there should have been a selection for [Bcc] as well!
Also, the [From] and [To] is selected by default. If you select [Cc] and the click on another contact the [Cc] becomes disabled. It would be nice if these selections could be remembered.
Next, I'm missing a way to (un)subscribe to IMAP folders. Somtimes the server has folders you don't want in the mail client. I'm surprised I can't find this function in Vivaldi.
As part of this, there is no way I can find to select which folder to use for sent/drafts/trash. In my case it guessed wrong, probably because I once tried a mail client that created the sent folder in a different language, so I had to sent-folders with slightly different spelling.
Lastly, trusted certificates has to be managed by the certutil utility. Including a frontend to this utility in Vivaldi would have been great.
mib2berlin
@marlinus
Hi, you have to go to the All Accounts to get the unsubscribe entry in the context menu.
For feature requests we have a section for each category, for mail requests it is: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/194/mail-calendar-feeds-feature-requests
For security it is a different and so forth.
If the user change the default selection Vivaldi should remember this.
I would call this a bug and you could report this to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
@marlinus Vivaldi works great, I've made the switch from Opera M2 about a year ago when search became reliable. Just for reference, you can still install M2, find the installation files on Opera's ftp server
Windows: https://ftp.opera.com/ftp/pub/opera/win/1218/
Linux: https://ftp.opera.com/ftp/pub/opera/linux/1216/
But Opera M2 doesn't have oAuth, so its getting more and more obsolete. I still keep a copy running for nostalgic reasons, and I tell myself that its also a fallback (which I haven't needed at all)